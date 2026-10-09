Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, October 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 9, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The Clavicle is the medical name for this part of your body? 

Collarbone

 2. Which Shakespeare play features three witches? 

Macbeth 

3. What is an adult male turkey called? 

A Tom or Gobbler

4. What green pigment breaks down as the leaves change colour? 

Chlorophyll 

5. What is Canada's newest territory?

Nunavut 

6. What grain is traditionally used to make risotto? 

Rice 

7. What is the main flavour of the liqueur amaretto? 

Almond

8. What country uses the yen as its currency?

Japan

9. What was the first music video played on MTV? 

Video Killed The Radio Star

10. In what TV show would you find a mother daughter duo in Stars Hallow? 

Gilmore Girls 

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close