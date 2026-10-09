$1000 Minute: Friday, October 9th

The Clavicle is the medical name for this part of your body?

Collarbone



2. Which Shakespeare play features three witches?

Macbeth



3. What is an adult male turkey called?

A Tom or Gobbler



4. What green pigment breaks down as the leaves change colour?

Chlorophyll



5. What is Canada's newest territory?

Nunavut



6. What grain is traditionally used to make risotto?

Rice

7. What is the main flavour of the liqueur amaretto?

Almond



8. What country uses the yen as its currency?

Japan



9. What was the first music video played on MTV?

Video Killed The Radio Star



10. In what TV show would you find a mother daughter duo in Stars Hallow?

Gilmore Girls