$1000 Minute: Monday, November 9th
Published November 9, 2026
By Charlie
- In curling, what is the name of the bullseye that players aim their stones toward?
The Button
- True caviar is traditionally harvested from the roe (eggs) of which family of fish?
Sturgeon
- Which mascot was known for saying that "only you can prevent forest fires"?
Smokey the Bear
- Which direction does the red end of a traditional compass needle point?
North
- Following last week's U.S. midterm elections, which colour represents the political party that won control of the Senate?
Blue (Democrat)
- In the nursery rhyme Little Miss Muffet, what was Miss Muffet eating?
Curds and Whey
- What popular candy features a small toy surprise inside a chocolate egg?
Kinder Egg/Suprise
- A Whole New World, and A Friend Like Me are songs from which popular animated Disney Movie?Aladdin
- What was the name of the McDonald's character who famously stole hamburgers?
Hamburglar
- What type of snake is famous for spreading the skin around its neck into a hood?
Cobra
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Upcoming Concerts
Donaleigh's Irish Public House November 12
Moving Art Centre December 12
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