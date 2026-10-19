$1000 Minute: Monday, October 19th
Published October 19, 2026
By Charlie
- What symbol represents an ellipsis, often used to show a pause or an unfinished thought?...
(a sequence of three consecutive periods /dots)
- Which Sesame street Character lives in a garbage can?
Oscar
- What Sport do the Savanna Bananas Play?
Baseball
- Which of the following Super Hero doesn't ware a cape; Superman, Flash or Batman?
Flash
- Pho (Fa) is a popular noodle soup that originated in which Asian country?
Vietnam
- What breakfast dish is made by dipping bread in beaten eggs and frying it?
French Toast
- According to the old myth, one dog year is equal to how many human years?
7
- What precious stone is known as the hardest natural substance on Earth?
Diamond
- What is the capital of Italy?
Rome
- What is the term for the amount of water vapour in the air?
Humidity
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