$1000 Minute: Monday, October 26th

1. What major professional sports league hosted its annual Heritage Classic game yesterday?

The NHL

2. What type of animal is a cocker spaniel?

A dog

3. In chess how many rook pieces does each player have?

2

4. Who famously sang “the sun will come out tomorrow”?

Annie from the musical Annie

5. The tambourine, triangle, and xylophone are what type of musical instruments?

Percussion instruments

6. What is the name of the popular word puzzle where you fill in white squares using clues?

Crossword

7. How many Canadian provinces border Hudson Bay?

Three ( Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec)

8. What section of a newspaper traditionally features listings for items for sale, jobs, rentals, and services?

The classifieds

9. In Back to the Future, what speed must the DeLorean reach to travel through time?

88 miles per hour

10. What do you call a word that describes a noun, such as “beautiful” or “tall”?

An adjective