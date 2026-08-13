$1000 Minute: Thursday, August 13th
Published August 13, 2026
By Charlie
- Which famous artist painted Campbell's Soup Cans in the 60'and and became a leading figures of the Pop Art movement?
Andy Warhol
- Which popular potato chip brand is famous for its distinctive chips that come in a tall, cylindrical tub rather than a traditional bag?
Pringles
- Which instrument has seven pedals that are used to raise or lower the pitch of its strings?
Harp
- What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere during photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide
- What is the maximum score possible with three darts in a single turn?
180 (triple 20x 3)
- Who did Emma Watson portray in the Harry Potter Movies?
Hermoine Granger
- A dozen eggs costs $4.80. How much does each egg cost?
$0.40
- What Canadian province was the last to join the confederation?
Newfoundland and Labrador
- In the Human body what connects muscles to bones?
Tendons
- Which car dealership makes the Sorento?
Kia
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