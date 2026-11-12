$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 12th
Published November 12, 2026
By Charlie
- What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere during photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide
- Which animal is known for having the longest neck in the animal kingdom?
Giraffe
- What is the name of the coffee shop regularly visited by the friends in the TV show Friends?
Central Perk
- Which actress played C.J. Parker on TV's Baywatch?
Pamela Anderson
- Which nut is used to make traditional marzipan?
Almond
- In what year did the Titanic sink?
1912
- In bowling, what is it called when you knock down all ten pins with two throws?
A Spare
- How many months of the year have exactly 30 days?4
(April, June, September, And Novembre)
- How many "Golden Tickets" did Willy Wonka hide in his bars of Chocolate?
5
- What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?
Tinker Bell
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Upcoming Concerts
Donaleigh's Irish Public House November 12
Moving Art Centre December 12
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