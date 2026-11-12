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$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 12th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 12, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere during photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide


  2. Which animal is known for having the longest neck in the animal kingdom?
    Giraffe


  3. What is the name of the coffee shop regularly visited by the friends in the TV show Friends?
    Central Perk

  4. Which  actress played C.J. Parker on TV's Baywatch?
    Pamela Anderson 


  5. Which nut is used to make traditional marzipan?
    Almond


  6. In what year did the Titanic sink?
    1912


  7. In bowling, what is it called when you knock down all ten pins with two throws? 
    A Spare


  8. How many months of the year have exactly 30 days?4
    (April, June, September, And Novembre)


  9. How many "Golden Tickets" did Willy Wonka hide in his bars of Chocolate?



  10. What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?
    Tinker Bell 

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