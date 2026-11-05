$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 5th
Published November 5, 2026
By Charlie
- In chess, what’s it called when a king has nowhere left to move?
Checkmate
- How many beef patty's on are on a McDonalds Big Mac?
2
- What do you call a triangle with all three sides equal?
Equilateral
- In football, what is a pass thrown backward behind the line of scrimmage called?
Lateral
- Which vegetable is known for making people cry when they chop it?
Onion
- Which German singer had a massive hit with “Mambo No. 5”?
Lou Bega
- What type of dinosaur is known for having three horns on its head?
Triceratops
- In what hour do Canadians traditionally observe two minutes of silence on Remembrance Day?11am (the 11th)
- Which birdwatching accessory is commonly used to get a closer look at birds without disturbing them?
Binoculars
- What is the name of the colored part of your eye?
Iris
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