$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 15th
Published October 15, 2026
By Charlie
- For the first time in three years, the LA Dodgers have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
False?
- What type of soup is famously said to be good for the soul?
Chicken Noodle
- What do you call a word that describes a noun, like “beautiful” in “a beautiful day”?
Adjective
- What type of expensive fungus is often shaved over pasta and risotto in fine dining restaurants?
Truffles
- In volleyball, how many times can a team touch the ball before sending it over the net?
Three
- What instrument measures temperature?
A Thermometer
- Coffee beans don’t actually come from a bean pod. What fruit do they grow inside?
Coffee Cherries
- In The Simpsons, what is the name of the family’s next-door neighbour?
Ned Flanders
- What woodwind instrument comes in four main types: soprano, alto, tenor and baritone?
Saxophone
- What classic fighting video game is getting another movie adaptation, set to hit theatres on Friday?
Street Fighter
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