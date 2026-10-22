$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 22nd
Published October 22, 2026
By Charlie
- Last night the Raptors kicked off the season by hosting what team from Chicago?
The Bulls
- The Word Bookkeeper features three consecutive sets of double letters. Name them?
OO, KK, and EE
- Mary Poppins believes that "this" helps the medicine go down?
A Spoonful of sugar
- A mace and a lance are both examples of what type of objects?
Medieval weapon (weapons)
- If Charlie is born on January 29th 1981, what birthday did she celebrate her Champagne birthday?
When she turns/turned 29
- In karate, which belt ranks higher: green or blue?
Blue
- What American city is known as the birthplace of Motown music?
Detroit
- If a flight of stairs consists of 9 steps and Amy walked 8 flights, how many steps did she walk up?
72
- According to popular legend, what triggers a werewolf’s transformation?
Full Moon
- What name is given to a carved pumpkin?
Jack-O-Lantern
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