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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, October 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 13, 2026
By Charlie
  1. According to a medical myth, what chemical in Turkey, is said to make you drowsy and lethargic after eating it?
    Tryptophan (and it's not true) 


  1. Clubber Lang and  Ivan Drago were just some of the antagonists  in which Film Franchise? 
    Rocky

  1. If Charlie says that she's  been “pink-slipped,” what does that mean?
    She's been fired or laid off from her job.

  1. Which of the following fish species is not a fresh  water fish: Tilapia, Grouper, Carp or Sturgeon?
    Grouper

  1. On what part of the body do you wear a cummerbund?
    Waist 


  1. What is the dot over the lowercase letters “i” and “j” called?
    Tittle 


  1. What board game claims to let you communicate with spirits and ghosts using a moving pointer on a lettered board?
    Quija Board 

  1. What animal did the Ugly Duckling turn out to be?
    A Swan 


  1. Finish  this proverb. "Those who live in Glass houses"...?
    Shouldn't throw stone 

  1. 3 of the 4 major North American sports leagues are currently playing. Which league has yet to start its regular season?
    The NBA 
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