$1000 Minute: Tuesday, October 13th
Published October 13, 2026
By Charlie
- According to a medical myth, what chemical in Turkey, is said to make you drowsy and lethargic after eating it?
Tryptophan (and it's not true)
- Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago were just some of the antagonists in which Film Franchise?
Rocky
- If Charlie says that she's been “pink-slipped,” what does that mean?
She's been fired or laid off from her job.
- Which of the following fish species is not a fresh water fish: Tilapia, Grouper, Carp or Sturgeon?
Grouper
- On what part of the body do you wear a cummerbund?
Waist
- What is the dot over the lowercase letters “i” and “j” called?
Tittle
- What board game claims to let you communicate with spirits and ghosts using a moving pointer on a lettered board?
Quija Board
- What animal did the Ugly Duckling turn out to be?
A Swan
- Finish this proverb. "Those who live in Glass houses"...?
Shouldn't throw stone
- 3 of the 4 major North American sports leagues are currently playing. Which league has yet to start its regular season?
The NBA
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