$1000 Minute: Tuesday, October 20th
Published October 20, 2026
By Charlie
- In how many sleeps will it be Halloween
11
- What is the name for a word that sounds the same as another word but has a different meaning, like “see” and “sea”?
Homophone
- Frasier was a popular TV Show starring Kelsey Grammar and spin off of what other popular TV show?
Cheers
- What leafy green is traditionally used as the main ingredient in a Caesar salad?
Romain Lettuce
- What NFL team plays its home games at Lambeau Field?
The Green bay Packers
- What famous Australian brand is known for its sheepskin boots?
Ugg
- What science subject involves learning about cells, organs and the human body?
Biology
- If you're driving north and turn right, which direction are you travelling?
East
- What do cheerleaders typically hold in their hands while cheering to make their routines more eye-catching?
Pom Poms
- In a typical automatic car, which gear selection is directly below Park? (P)
R (Reverse)
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