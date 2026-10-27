$1000 Minute: Tuesday, October 27th
Published October 27, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the name of the big red dog from the popular children's book series?Clifford
- Last night the Dallas Cowboys played the Eagles in this City?
Philadelphia
- Barrie has spoken and has voted who as Mayor?
Alex Nuttal
- What is the first name of the character played by Sylvester Stallone in the Rambo movies?
John
- Who famously sang the songs, "What's Love Got to Do With It", and "The Best"? Tina Turner
- How many bags of wool did Baa, Baa, Black Sheep have?
3 Bags
- Chicago Mix is a type of popcorn that combines two flavours. Name one of them.
Cheese or Caramel
- What is the 2nd thing you're supposed to do if your clothes catch on Fire?
Drop (Stop, Drop and Roll)
- What is the past tense of “run”?
Ran
- Which Pop beverage is said to have Bite?
Barqs
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