$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 11th
Published November 11, 2026
By Charlie
- Rowan Atkinson is a British actor behind what famous, accident-prone, tweed jacket wearing character?
Mr. Bean
- How many times is Santa Claus said to check his list?
Twice
- What is the plural of "sheep"?
Sheep
- What is the nickname given to Las Vegas because of its bright lights and gambling culture?
Sin City
- In squash, how many times can the ball bounce on the floor before a player must return it?
Once
- Finish this Famous proverb; "Don't count your chickens" ...
before they hatch.
- Serena Williams started playing doubles with which famous tennis-player?
Venus Williams
- Who famously invited children to be his neighbour on television?
Mr Rogers
- What Instrument is known as a squeeze box?
Accordion
- Who tried to put Humpty Dumpty together again?
All the kings horses and all the kings men
What do you think of this article?
+1
1
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Donaleigh's Irish Public House November 12
Moving Art Centre December 12
Advertisement
Advertisement