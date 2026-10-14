$1000 MINUTE: Wednesday, October 14th
Published October 14, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the word for a word that reads the same forwards and backwards, like “level”?
A Palindrome
- If your cousin has a kid, and you have a kid. What would the two kids be to each other?Second Cousins
- What’s the name of Barrie’s annual food festival celebrating local restaurants with pre fixed prices and menus?
Locallicious
- Which fast-food restaurant is famous for the slogan “Finger Lickin’ Good”?
KFC
- How many red lines are there on a standard hockey rink?
3 (Center and 2 goal lines)
- In Goldilocks and the Three Bears, whose porridge does Goldilocks finish?
Baby Bear
- In Home Alone, where is Kevin’s family travelling when they accidentally leave him behind?
Paris
- A Hex Key is also known as what?
Allen Key
- What animal appears on the Canadian five-cent coin?
Beaver
- What is the official flower of Ontario?
White Trillium
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