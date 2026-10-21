$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 21st
Published October 21, 2026
By Charlie
- Name a team that will be competing in this years World Series?
Milwaukee Brewers or the Tampa Bay Rays
- The PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola in British Columbia connects Whistler with which other Mountain?Blackcomb Mountain
- What is the pilot nickname of Tom Cruise’s character in the Top Gun movies?
Maverick
- Which famous Canadian children's music group made the song “Peanut Butter and Jelly” a hit?Sharon Lois and Bram
- What classic Halloween game involves apples and a tub of water?
Bobbing for Apples
- What are children traditionally supposed to say when they ring your doorbell on Halloween night looking for candy?
Trick or Treat
- What do we call it when Earth passes between the Sun and Moon, causing Earth's shadow to fall on the Moon?
Lunar eclipse
- Chad Kroger is the front man for what Canadian Band?
Nickelback
- In The Lion King, what is the name of Simba's father?
Mufasa
- What is the name of the breakfast dish made with poached eggs, English muffins and hollandaise sauce?
Eggs Benedict
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