Alanis Morissette Is Bringing a Little Jagged Christmas Energy With Her First-Ever Holiday Album

Alanis Morissette is giving us a different kind of Christmas this year, and honestly, we're here for it!

The Canadian music icon has officially released her first-ever holiday album, Good Weather for Immaculate Conception, which arrived November 6. While Alanis is no stranger to releasing standalone holiday songs over the years, this marks the first time she's brought an entire Christmas collection together.

And the track list is quite the mix!

The 14-song album features a combination of classic Christmas favourites, unexpected covers and original holiday music. That includes Wham!'s Last Christmas, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Xmas (War Is Over), and Joni Mitchell's River, which may or may not technically be a Christmas song, but somehow makes its way onto everyone's holiday playlist.

There are also some brand-new originals, including Christmas on the Dance Floor and To An Empath at Christmas Time.

Alanis has recruited some pretty impressive friends for the project, too. Belinda Carlisle, Brandi Carlile, Joy Oladokun, Steve Martin and fellow Canadian Martin Short are among the featured collaborators. Steve Martin even brings his banjo skills to a bluegrass-inspired version of Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, featuring Brandi Carlile.

Speaking about the album, Alanis described it as a labour of Christmas love, saying she's been releasing little holiday musical surprises for years but was excited to finally have a complete record filled with music and collaborations.

And there's been plenty of excitement surrounding the release. Alanis also recently made headlines after casually revealing she's pansexual during an appearance on the Handsome podcast, sharing the news near the end of the conversation.

Whether you're a fan of the traditional Christmas classics or looking for something a little different for your holiday playlist, Alanis Morissette might have just delivered the soundtrack.

Good Weather for Immaculate Conception is available now!