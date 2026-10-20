Boomers Are Bumming Out of Halloween!

Apparently, the hottest Halloween costume for Boomers this year is. Someone who forgot it was Halloween.

A new poll asked more than 1,000 adults whether they plan to do anything to celebrate Halloween this year, and only 40 per cent said yes.

But the numbers get interesting when you break them down by generation.

🎃 61% of Millennials are celebrating.

👻 55% of Gen Z are getting involved.

🍬 32% of Gen X plan to celebrate.

And then we get to the Boomers…Only 17% are doing anything for Halloween.

Meaning 83% are sitting this one out. And apparently it's NOT because they hate Halloween.

Around 89% of Boomers said they don't have any objection to celebrating it.

They're just… not.

Maybe they're tired.

Maybe everything is too expensive.

Maybe their kids didn't invite them anywhere.

Or maybe after decades of buying candy, carving pumpkins and answering the door every 45 seconds…they've earned the right to turn off the porch light and pretend they're not home.

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Meanwhile, Millennials are leading the Halloween celebrations at 61%.

Which makes sense. We can't afford houses or retirement, but you better believe we can afford a $14 decorative ghost from HomeSense.

Also, Millennials are now old enough that Halloween has changed. We're not necessarily going to wild costume parties anymore.

We're handing out candy while drinking wine, wearing stretchy pants and saying:

“WOW, that's a great costume!” to a child dressed as something we have absolutely no idea about.

And Gen X at 32%?

They're celebrating Halloween the same way they celebrated childhood: Mostly unsupervised.

So maybe Boomers aren't Halloween Scrooges.

Maybe they've simply discovered the ultimate adult Halloween treat:

Turning off every light in the house at 7:30 and eating the candy themselves.