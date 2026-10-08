BSB FANS WERE READY TO SPEND THEIR ADULT MONEY… BUT NOT THEIR LIFE SAVINGS 💸🎶

When the Backstreet Boys announced their Toronto residency, fans everywhere said:

“I have adult money now. I'M GOING.” Apparently, Ticketmaster heard “adult money” and thought we meant...the RRSP.

Some fans are getting sticker shock once they see the extra charges attached to their tickets.

One BSB fan went viral after sharing that she bought two tickets and was charged $111 JUST in service fees.

For that kind of service fee, Nick Carter better personally come to my house, pick me up and drive me to the Rogers Centre.

Ticketmaster Canada says it understands fans' frustration and explains the fees help cover things like venue staffing, maintenance, ticketing technology, security, customer support, fraud prevention and payment processing.

Ticketmaster also says venues generally set and keep most of the service fees, while Ticketmaster typically keeps about 5 to 7 per cent of the total ticket price.

And they point out that Canadian customers have been shown the full ticket price, including fees and taxes, upfront since 2018.

Still...

Backstreet Boys fans waited decades until we finally had enough disposable income to see our favourite boy band whenever we wanted.

Unfortunately, we're also at the age where that money needs to cover...mortgages, groceries, teenagers, retirement savings and whatever part of our body suddenly needs physiotherapy.

So yes...

🎵 I want it that way...I just don't want to PAY it that way.