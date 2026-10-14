Canada’s Wonderland temporarily closed biggest roller-coasters following a deadly incident at a Six Flags park near Atlanta.

The Behemoth and Leviathan have both been temporarily shut down as a precaution.

Montreal’s La Ronde has also temporarily closed its Goliath roller-coaster.

The closures come after a man died and several other people were reportedly injured in an incident involving a roller-coaster at a Six Flags park near Atlanta.

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly how the man died or how the other injuries occurred.

However, witnesses reportedly said the man came out of his seat while the ride was in motion.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but experts say investigators will likely take a close look at the ride’s restraint system.

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The Goliath at La Ronde uses a single clamshell-style lap restraint without a secondary seat belt.

At Canada’s Wonderland, both Behemoth and Leviathan have additional backup lap belts, which were added after the rides originally opened.

The Canadian Association of Amusement Operators says serious incidents like this are rare in Canada and noted that Ontario has some of the strictest amusement ride safety standards in the world.

At this point, Canada’s Wonderland and La Ronde have not said how long the three Canadian roller-coasters will remain closed.