Charlie Sheen and Jennifer Grey Reunite 40 Years After Ferris Bueller's Day Off! 🎬

Bueller? Bueller? Anyone feeling OLD yet?!

It's been 40 YEARS since Ferris Bueller's Day Off hit theatres, and two of the movie's stars are back together!

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Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen have reunited for a new holiday commercial, reprising their characters from the iconic 1986 movie.

Jennifer played Ferris's annoyed sister, Jeanie, while Charlie played the mysterious bad boy she met at the police station.

And now, four decades later, they're back for an ad promoting Home Instead, a company that provides in-home care for older adults.

Which is fitting, because apparently we're ALL getting older!

Jennifer Grey is now 66, and Charlie Sheen is 61.

I still picture Charlie Sheen as that rebellious guy in the police station! And can we talk about the fact that Ferris Bueller's Day Off is turning 40?!

Back in 1986, Ferris skipped school to have the adventure of a lifetime.

In 2026, I'd skip work just to have the house to myself, take a nap, and go to Costco when it's not busy!

And Ferris famously said, "Life moves pretty fast."

HE WASN'T KIDDING!

One minute you're watching Ferris Bueller on VHS, and the next you're comparing heating pads and getting excited about a good night's sleep!