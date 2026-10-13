Apparently, checking out an attractive woman isn’t just something men do.

A new study suggests straight women spend just as much time looking at attractive women as they do attractive men, but researchers believe the reason may have more to do with appreciating beauty than sexual attraction.

Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands wanted to find out whether we naturally pay more attention to attractive people, and whether gender, sexual orientation or relationship status makes a difference.

The study involved 102 people who were shown pairs of male and female faces ranging in attractiveness.

Researchers then used eye-tracking technology to see exactly where participants looked and how long they stared.

And this is where things got interesting.

Men tended to spend more time looking at attractive people who matched their sexual preference. In other words, straight men were more likely to keep their eyes on attractive women.

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Women were different.

Female participants spent roughly the same amount of time looking at attractive men AND attractive women, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Researchers believe women may simply enjoy looking at an attractive face, even when there’s no sexual interest involved.

Interestingly, being in a relationship didn’t appear to change people’s viewing habits, either.

Researchers still aren’t sure exactly why women seem to appreciate attractive faces differently than men do.

But for now, science has basically confirmed something many women already knew: Sometimes we’re not checking her out. We’re taking notes.