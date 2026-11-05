This Cinema Wants to Hypnotize You So You Can Watch Your Favourite Movie for the First Time Again

Imagine being able to watch your favourite movie again for the very first time!

A movie theatre in the Netherlands is actually trying to make that happen... using HYPNOSIS!

On November 9th, 30 movie fans will be hypnotized before watching a movie they've already seen, hoping they'll forget the plot, the twists and the ending!

The movies they're considering include The Matrix, Se7en, La La Land and Interstellar.

A professional hypnotist will work with participants before the screening to see if he can trick their brains into thinking they're watching the movie for the first time.

RELATED: A Gym Offers Free Hypnosis To Trick People Into Enjoying Exercise

Now, scientists say hypnosis might temporarily make certain memories harder to recall, but there's no proof it can erase an entire movie from your brain.

Personally, forget movies! I'd like someone to hypnotize me into forgetting how much I paid for groceries last week!

Or better yet, make me forget my ex so I can enjoy the red flags all over again!

QUESTION: If you could erase ONE movie from your memory just to experience it again for the first time, what would it be?