Too Cold and Dark to Go for a Walk? Here Are 6 Ways to Get Your Steps In Without Freezing Your Butt Off! 🚶‍♀️❄️

Now that it's November, it's dark by the time we get home from work, and going for an evening walk in Barrie feels less like exercise and more like preparing for an Arctic expedition!

But fitness experts say there are still plenty of ways to get your daily steps in without having to bundle up like the Michelin Man!

RELATED: The “Daylight Saving Scaries” Are Real – Here’s How It Disrupts Your Sleep and Productivity

Here are six ways to get moving when it's miserable outside!

1. Walk around your house! Do laps around the kitchen, living room or hallway. Bonus points if you're a mom who's already walked 4,000 steps looking for everyone else's stuff!

2. Take the stairs! Skip the elevator and climb a few flights. Or just go up and down your stairs repeatedly because you keep forgetting why you went upstairs in the first place!

3. Do some outdoor chores! Raking leaves, shovelling snow and cleaning up the yard all count as movement. Basically, being a homeowner in Canada is a gym membership you never asked for!

4. Walk around the mall or grocery store! Head to Georgian Mall, do a few laps and enjoy the people-watching. Just remember, if you stop at every store, your 30-minute walk could cost you $300!

5. Have a dance party! Put on some Backstreet Boys or Britney Spears and dance around your living room. Just remember, your knees are 25 years older than they were when those songs came out!

6. Move more at work! Take the stairs, use the bathroom farther away or get up and stretch throughout the day. And if your boss asks why you're wandering around, tell them you're improving workplace productivity!

Experts also recommend setting reminders on your phone to get up and move throughout the day.

Personally, I think we should get credit for all the steps we take pacing around the house looking for our phone… WHILE HOLDING OUR PHONE!