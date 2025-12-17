COLD or COOL: 11 Songs That Prove Chill Can Still Be Hot

Some words just hit differently in music, and “cold” and “cool” might be two of the most versatile. They can describe the weather, heartbreak, confidence, calm swagger, emotional distance, or effortless style. Sometimes they even do all of that at once.

This week’s theme plays with that contrast. Every song on the list features either the word “cold” or “cool” right in the title, but the vibes range from icy pop heartbreak to laid-back indie cool and full-on dancefloor confidence. It is a reminder that even the chilliest words can bring serious heat when paired with the right melody.

Here are the standout listener picks that fit the Code Word theme perfectly.

1. “Cold” by Maroon 5

Released in 2017, this track captures emotional distance in a relationship with slick pop production and a sharp chorus. Adam Levine’s vocals give the song its signature edge, making it one of Maroon 5’s colder but catchier moments.

2. “Cool” by Gwen Stefani

A fan favourite from Gwen’s debut solo album, this song reflects on a past relationship with maturity and calm confidence. It is breezy, reflective, and still feels fresh years later.

3. “Cold Hearted” by Paula Abdul

A late-80s pop classic that blends sharp lyrics with dancefloor energy. The song became one of Paula Abdul’s biggest hits and remains instantly recognizable thanks to its bold attitude and rhythm.

4. “Cold Water” by Major Lazer and Justin Bieber

This tropical pop hit from 2016 is all about being there for someone when they feel overwhelmed. It combines smooth vocals with laid-back production that made it a summer staple worldwide.

5. “Cool Kids” by Echosmith

An indie-pop anthem about feeling on the outside and wanting to belong. Its honest lyrics and catchy chorus struck a chord with listeners and helped define mid-2010s alternative pop.

6. “The Coldest Night of the Year” by Bruce Cockburn

A powerful Canadian classic that pairs poetic lyrics with a haunting melody. It is reflective, emotional, and especially fitting during the winter months, carrying a message that still resonates decades later.

7. “Cold Heart” by Elton John and Dua Lipa

A modern remix that introduced Elton John’s legendary catalogue to a new generation. Blending classic melodies with Dua Lipa’s pop polish, the song became a global hit and a true cross-generational moment.

8. “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry

A playful pop hit built on contrast, both musically and lyrically. Its explosive chorus and colourful energy helped cement Katy Perry as a dominant force in late-2000s pop.

9. “Cooler Than Me” by Mike Posner

A confident, slightly sarcastic pop track that defined early-2010s radio. The song’s smooth groove and self-aware lyrics made it an instant earworm.

10. “Cool” by Jonas Brothers

Released during their comeback era, this song leans into confidence and carefree vibes. It is upbeat, polished, and proof that the Jonas Brothers know exactly who they are now.

11. “Cool Kids” by Fast Romantics

A Canadian indie-pop favourite that explores nostalgia and youthful longing. With warm melodies and heartfelt lyrics, it offers a softer, more reflective take on the idea of being “cool.”

🎧 Want More Themed Playlists?

You can hear creative themes like this every Wednesday during the All Request Listener Lunch on 107.5 Kool FM. Listeners choose the songs, and you can tune in every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. to hear your favourites and make your requests.