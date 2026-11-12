How Much Money Do You REALLY Need to Make to Afford Living in Barrie? 💸🏠
If you've been wondering why your paycheque disappears faster than a parking spot at Georgian Mall in December… YOU'RE NOT IMAGINING THINGS!
The Ontario Living Wage Network has released its 2026 numbers, and apparently, living in Barrie requires a pretty decent paycheque!
According to the report, you need to earn $24.75 an hour to afford basic living expenses in Barrie and the surrounding region.
That's approximately $51,480 a year, based on a 40-hour workweek.
And we're not talking about living LARGE!
We're talking about paying for housing, groceries, transportation, clothing, and other everyday necessities, with a little extra set aside for emergencies.
Here's how some regions compare:
- Toronto: $27.60 an hour
- Barrie and surrounding region: $24.75 an hour
- Some northern Ontario communities: $21.35 an hour
Meanwhile, Ontario's minimum wage is $17.95 an hour.
That's a difference of $6.80 an hour between minimum wage and the estimated living wage for our region!
And remember, a living wage isn't the same as a luxury lifestyle. It's an estimate of what people need to cover ordinary expenses, based on different household situations.
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So basically, $24.75 an hour is what you need to afford the basics…
Not a boat. Not a cottage. Not a vacation in Mexico.
Just groceries, gas, housing and the occasional luxury of buying cheese without checking your bank balance first!
And if you want to own a home in Barrie?
Apparently, your second job should be winning the lottery!
Amp up your workday!
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