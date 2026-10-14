Dating apps promise to help you find love. But Are They Responsible if you are Stood up?

What they don't mention is that you might also find ghosting, disappointment and a $100 bill for shrimp.

A woman named Paige is going viral after sharing what happened when a date she met on Bumble allegedly stood her up.

Paige arrived at the restaurant a little early, and her date told her he was on his way. So, naturally, she settled in and ordered herself a drink and a shrimp cocktail.

And then she waited. And waited. After about 30 minutes, she tried calling him but couldn't get through.

At first, she wondered if his phone had died. But when she never heard from him again, she figured out what had likely happened:

He'd blocked her. Bad enough, right?

Except Paige says the failed date also cost her more than $100 once she added up the food, drink, Uber rides and tips.

RELATED: Forget Dating Apps... Finland Wants You to Find Love at the Grocery Store 🩷🛒

That's when she came up with an interesting proposal:

Should the dating app reimburse you when someone you meet through it stands you up?

Paige called out Bumble, essentially arguing that if dating apps are going to introduce you to these people, maybe they should offer some kind of compensation when one of them leaves you sitting alone at a restaurant.

Now, realistically, dating apps can't exactly guarantee that every person using them will behave like a decent human being.

But perhaps we need Dating App Insurance. Your date doesn't show? Here's a $25 credit. They block you while you're sitting at the restaurant? Your shrimp cocktail is on us. They show up and spend 45 minutes talking about their ex?

Full refund plus emotional damages.

Because dating is expensive enough without paying surge pricing to Uber yourself home from a date that never actually happened.