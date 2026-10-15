David’s Bridal debuts Doggie wedding gowns

Something old, something new, something borrowed… and something your dog will probably try to chew.

David’s Bridal has launched its first-ever wedding collection for PETS, because your dog can no longer attend your wedding wearing nothing but a collar like some kind of peasant.

The new Puppy Love Collection includes everything your four-legged wedding guest needs for the big day, including tuxedos, blazers, button-up shirts, bow ties, tulle dresses and tiny veils.

And there may actually be a market for it.

A recent Rover survey found 81 per cent of couples include their pets in their wedding celebrations in some way.

David’s Bridal CEO Kelly Cook says the company recognizes that, for many couples, dogs aren't just pets.

They're family. Prices start fairly reasonably.

An embroidered wedding bandana costs around $11 US, while a two-piece suit with a matching bow tie is about $65 US.

Most of the doggie wedding gowns are around $40 US.

But if Princess Fluffybottom requires something a little more couture, David's Bridal will even recreate YOUR wedding dress for your dog.

Yes. Your dog can have a miniature version of your actual wedding gown. Those custom creations can cost more than $300 US.

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Of course, this assumes your dog will actually wear clothing.

If getting them into a Christmas sweater requires two adults, three treats and a minor exorcism, perhaps the custom bridal gown isn't for you.

But for couples who consider their dog part of the family, there's now another way to include them in the big day. Just remember one important wedding rule:

Nobody wears white except the bride… unless you're a golden retriever in a $300 custom gown.