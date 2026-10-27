Dictionary.com Names Word of the Year; We're "Maxed" Out

Simply trying your best isn't enough anymore.

You now have to maxx everything.

Dictionary.com has named “maxxing” its 2026 Word of the Year, highlighting one of the biggest social media trends surrounding self-improvement, appearance, health and productivity.

The term comes from the word “maximizing” and essentially means trying to increase, optimize or improve something as much as possible.

According to Dictionary.com, use of “maxxing” increased nearly 19-fold in 2026 compared with 2025, while searches and references to “looksmaxxing” jumped more than 900 per cent.

So yes, people have officially been maxxing their use of the word maxxing.

What Exactly Are We Maxxing?

The term can be attached to almost anything you're attempting to improve.

Looksmaxxing means trying to maximize your physical appearance through things like fitness, grooming, skincare, hair treatments or fashion.

Then there's proteinmaxxing, which involves packing more protein into your diet.

Fibermaxxing means trying to increase your fibre intake.

And productivity-maxxing is essentially trying to squeeze every possible ounce of productivity out of your day.

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Looksmaxxing in particular has exploded on social media, where the term has expanded beyond its internet origins and is now used for everything from intense workout routines to beauty treatments and elaborate haircare routines.

A search of the hashtag on Instagram reportedly brings up more than 523,000 posts. The trend fits into the larger social media obsession with constantly trying to become a better, healthier, prettier, more productive version of yourself.