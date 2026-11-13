Ella Langley Releases New Song for Upcoming Hunger Games Movie

Country music fans have some new Ella Langley music to add to their playlists. The singer has released a brand-new song called “Here Then We’re Gone,” featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The song is an acoustic country track with a more reflective, emotional feel. Langley co-wrote it with Aaron Raitiere and Ernest, with Dave Cobb producing.

Langley revealed that the song was one of three written during a two-hour writing session, but it quickly became the standout. She also shared that recording it was a special experience, with her and her band performing the song together in one full take to capture a live, raw sound.

The new soundtrack features 29 tracks, including previously released music from Noah Kahan, along with contributions from Noah Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Smashing Pumpkins, Tyler Childers, Kacey Musgraves and several other artists.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth film in the franchise and takes viewers back 24 years before the original story. It follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons and Kieran Culkin.

The movie hits theatres November 20, making this a pretty exciting week for both Hunger Games fans and country music lovers.

And with Ella Langley continuing to make waves in country music, this latest soundtrack contribution is another big moment in what has already been a busy year for the singer.