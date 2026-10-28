Gen Z And Millennials Are Redefining What It Means To Be 'Cute'

Apparently, “cute” isn't just about puppies, babies and tiny things anymore.

Gen Z and Millennials are giving the word “cute” a bit of a makeover, with younger generations increasingly using it to describe how something makes them feel, rather than simply how it looks.

A poll of 2,000 adults found that 55 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials believe the meaning of “cute” has changed over the past decade.

Among younger adults, 37 per cent associate cuteness with how something makes them feel, while 25 per cent connect it with thoughtfulness.

So when someone says, “That's so cute,” they might not be talking about your outfit. They could be talking about your boyfriend remembering your coffee order.

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Boomers Still Prefer Traditional Cute

Older generations were more likely to stick with the classic definition.

Among Boomers, 80 per cent associate “cute” with something that looks adorable, while 78 per cent immediately think of puppies and kittens.

And honestly, it's hard to argue with that. A puppy wearing a tiny sweater has been carrying the cute industry for decades.

The Top 10 Things We Consider “Cute”

The survey also asked people which moments and things they consider cute.

The top 10 were:

A puppy or kitten A baby laughing A romantic gesture A friend sending you something because it reminded them of you A nostalgic childhood object A handwritten note A thoughtful voice note A funny or unexpected moment Someone saving you the last piece of your favourite food Someone making you laugh when you need it

The list suggests that “cute” is becoming less about appearances and more about kindness, connection and those tiny moments that make someone feel cared about.

Although I would argue number nine deserves to be much higher. f you save me the last piece of my favourite food, that's not cute.

That's marriage material.