Getting Concert Tickets Just Got Even More Expensive in Toronto

Getting tickets to a big concert these days can already feel like a full-time job. Between presale codes, waiting rooms, online queues and watching prices climb, it's not exactly an easy experience. Now, Scotiabank Arena is introducing a new program that promises to make getting tickets a little easier, but it's going to cost you.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, has launched a new membership called Scotiabank Arena Priority+. For $2,500 a year, plus applicable fees and taxes, members get early access to tickets for more than 50 eligible shows coming to the arena in 2027.

The idea is to give members the opportunity to purchase tickets before they become available through other presales. However, there are a few catches. The membership doesn't include concert tickets, and members are limited to purchasing two tickets per show. There's also no guarantee you'll actually get the seats you're hoping for, since tickets are still subject to availability.

The membership also includes access to select member events, the opportunity to book the Scotia Club and a dedicated representative to assist members.

MLSE says the program is being tested with a group of members and that the number of tickets available to the general public won't be affected. The company also says it has measures in place to prevent ticket resellers from taking advantage of the program.

Still, the $2,500 price tag has people talking, and not everyone is impressed.

Some concertgoers say they're already struggling with the rising cost of live music, with tickets for some major shows costing hundreds of dollars before fees. Adding another $2,500 just for the opportunity to get tickets earlier doesn't exactly sound appealing.

Others are more interested in the idea, particularly if it means getting a better shot at seeing their favourite artists without fighting through the usual ticket-buying chaos.

For now, it's unclear whether this type of membership will become more common at other venues, but it's certainly raising a bigger question about the cost of seeing live music.

Would you pay $2,500 a year just for early access to concert tickets, or has going to concerts already become expensive enough?