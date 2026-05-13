Girl Group Anthems That Still Rule the Pop World

There is something timeless about a great girl group song. The harmonies, the attitude, the catchy hooks, and the larger-than-life personalities all come together to create pop music magic. From powerhouse R&B vocals to dance floor anthems and emotional ballads, girl groups have helped shape the soundtrack of multiple generations.

This week’s playlist celebrates some of the most iconic all-female pop groups and the unforgettable songs that made them legends. These are the tracks listeners requested that still hold up years later and instantly spark nostalgia the second they begin to play.

1. “Never Ever” – All Saints (1997)

One of the biggest breakup ballads of the late 90s. Blending pop, R&B, and emotional storytelling, All Saints created a song that perfectly captured heartbreak and confusion while still sounding smooth and stylish.

2. “Say My Name” – Destiny’s Child (1999)

A defining R&B anthem that helped launch Destiny’s Child into superstardom. The sharp harmonies and unforgettable chorus turned this song into one of the most recognizable tracks of the era.

3. “I Was A Fool” – Tegan and Sara (2013)

This emotional synth-pop track showcases the duo’s signature honesty and vulnerability. Tegan and Sara blend heartbreak with catchy melodies in a way that feels deeply personal and relatable.

4. “Whole Again” – Atomic Kitten (2000)

A bright and emotional pop ballad that became one of the UK’s biggest early 2000s hits. Its simple melody and heartfelt lyrics helped make it a global favourite.

5. “Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony (2016)

A smooth pop and R&B crossover hit with a laid-back groove that dominated radio and streaming playlists. This song helped cement Fifth Harmony as one of the biggest girl groups of the 2010s.

6. “Neutron Dance” – The Pointer Sisters (1984)

An energetic dance-pop classic packed with 80s charm. The Pointer Sisters delivered nonstop momentum and infectious vocals that made this song an instant party staple.

7. “No Scrubs” – TLC (1999)

A confident and iconic anthem about self-worth and standards. TLC’s Grammy-winning hit became one of the most influential and celebrated girl group songs of all time.

8. “Venus” – Bananarama (1986)

A high-energy dance-pop smash that helped define 80s pop music. Bananarama’s version of “Venus” became an international hit thanks to its infectious beat and unforgettable chorus.

9. “Say You’ll Be There” – Spice Girls (1996)

A playful and empowering pop anthem from the queens of girl power themselves. The Spice Girls blended friendship, confidence, and catchy hooks into a song that became a 90s essential.

10. “Don’t Cha” – The Pussycat Dolls featuring Busta Rhymes (2005)

Sultry, stylish, and instantly recognizable, this track became one of the defining pop songs of the mid-2000s. Its confident attitude and hypnotic beat helped launch The Pussycat Dolls into global stardom.

11. “Walk Like an Egyptian” – The Bangles (1986)

A quirky and wildly catchy hit that became one of the most memorable songs of the 80s. The Bangles brought fun energy and unique vocals to a track that still fills dance floors decades later.

12. “Whatta Man” – En Vogue featuring Salt-N-Pepa (1993)

A smooth blend of R&B and hip-hop celebrating good men and confidence. The chemistry between En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa helped make this one of the coolest collaborations of the 90s.

Why Girl Groups Continue to Dominate Pop Culture

Girl groups bring a unique energy to music. Whether it is powerhouse harmonies, unforgettable choreography, or songs packed with confidence and emotion, these groups create moments that stick with listeners for years. Their music is built for singing along, dancing with friends, and turning the volume all the way up.

Hear More Listener-Picked Themes Every Week

Every Wednesday, 107.5 Kool FM features a themed All Request Listener Lunch where listeners help shape the playlist with their requests and favourite songs.

You can tune in every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. to hear themed playlists, throwback favourites, and today’s biggest hits.