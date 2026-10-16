HARRY AND MEGHAN ARE BACK IN THE UK... AND SO IS THE ROYAL DRAMA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back making public appearances together in Britain, because you can quit the family business, move away for six years, and still eventually end up back at the company Christmas party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out together Thursday for three charity visits, marking their first joint public appearances since returning to England.

And they received a warm welcome.

The couple stopped for selfies, hugs and handshakes with people along the way, with Meghan wearing a long burgundy coat and Harry presumably just thrilled nobody asked him to pose beside his brother.

The Sussexes are still non-working royals, but Thursday’s appearances had some very familiar royal touches.

Their Sussex titles were included in announcements, and a prearranged media pool followed their movements throughout the day.

So they're not working royals... But the royal font is apparently still on the résumé.

One of their stops was especially nostalgic.

Harry and Meghan visited Nottingham, the same city where they made their first official joint appearance after announcing their engagement back in 2017.

Remember 2017? We were younger. Groceries were cheaper. Harry and Meghan were getting married.

RELATED: HARRY AND MEGHAN ARE MOVING BACK TO THE U.K. 👑🇬🇧

Nobody had a podcast yet.

The couple stepped away from senior royal duties in 2020 and eventually settled in California. Now, six years later, they appear to be making an effort to reconnect with Britain and rebuild their public presence there.

And honestly, as a 45-year-old divorced woman, I understand returning somewhere you dramatically left years ago and pretending everything is completely normal.

Just walk in confidently, wear a great coat and don't make eye contact with anyone who knows the full story.