Hilary Swank is going to be a mom again at 52.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress announced that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting their third child.

Swank shared the news on social media with a clever Hollywood-themed caption:

“A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December.”

She included an animated video showing four dancing stick figures, with one of the figures appearing to have a tiny baby inside.

Swank is already mom to three-year-old twins Aya and Ohm, whom she welcomed in April 2023.

The actress and Schneider married in August 2018 at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, after being engaged for two years. The new baby is expected to arrive in December.

So while most Hollywood projects come with trailers and red carpets, Hilary's next big production comes with diapers and 3 a.m. feedings.

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She's basically adding another cast member to a show that's already filming 24 hours a day.