HOW TO ESCAPE QUICKSAND... BECAUSE APPARENTLY WE FINALLY NEED TO KNOW

Remember growing up thinking quicksand would be a MUCH bigger problem in adulthood?

Between cartoons and adventure movies, I genuinely thought I'd be dealing with quicksand at least twice a month.

Turns out, Hollywood exaggerated things a little.

Quicksand generally isn't going to suck you completely underground. The bigger danger is getting stuck, exhausting yourself trying to escape and potentially being stranded for hours.

So, just in case all that childhood training finally pays off, here's what to do:

1. DON'T PANIC.

Thrashing around can make things worse. Stay calm and move slowly.

2. SPREAD OUT YOUR WEIGHT.

Lean back or flatten yourself out to help prevent sinking farther.

3. SLOWLY WORK YOUR LEGS FREE.

Don't yank them out. Gently wiggle your legs upward and toward the surface.

4. CRAWL TO SOLID GROUND.

Once you're closer to the surface, carefully crawl or scoot your way out.

5. DON'T HIKE ALONE.

Having someone nearby means they can help or call for rescue if you get stuck.

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So there you go.

After decades of worrying, we finally know how to survive quicksand.

Now I just need instructions for the other adult danger nobody warned us about... accidentally sleeping wrong and not being able to turn your neck for three days.