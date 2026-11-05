Jamie Foxx Becomes a Dad Again at 58… Apparently, He's Still Got It! 👶

Jamie Foxx is reportedly a dad for the THIRD time, at 58 years old!

The Oscar-winning actor has reportedly welcomed a baby with his 31-year-old girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

Jamie already has two daughters from previous relationships, and this is his first child with Alyce.

The couple started dating in 2023, briefly split in 2025, and eventually got back together.

And Jamie actually teased the baby news last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, "I got a baby on the way… still got it!"

Now, remember, this is the same man who suffered a life-threatening medical emergency just three years ago, so he's certainly making the most of life!

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But becoming a dad at 58?

At that age, most men are looking forward to retirement, not looking for instructions to assemble a crib!

And let's be real, by the time this kid graduates high school, Jamie will be 76!

Forget getting up every two hours to feed the baby. At 58, you're already getting up every two hours to pee!