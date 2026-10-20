Jay-Z Reportedly Picks Himself to Headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Forget Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. The next Super Bowl halftime show could feature the man who has spent years helping decide who gets the spotlight: Jay-Z himself.

After months of speculation about who will headline Super Bowl LXI in February 2027, reports suggest Jay-Z has chosen himself for the job. According to Puck News, the rapper and Roc Nation founder was considered a more compelling choice than other rumoured contenders, including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

Neither the NFL nor Roc Nation has officially confirmed the booking, but an announcement could reportedly come during Jay-Z’s upcoming shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 23 and 24. Conveniently, that’s the same venue where the Super Bowl will take place on February 14, 2027.

From choosing the halftime stars to becoming one

Jay-Z has been involved in the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019, when Roc Nation partnered with the NFL to oversee its live music entertainment strategy and help produce the performances.

The partnership was renewed in 2024 for another five years, reportedly worth $5 million annually. After years of helping select the biggest names in music, Jay-Z stepping onto the stage himself would be a natural next chapter.

And he certainly has the musical catalogue to fill a stadium.

The rapper is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. His anniversary performances have been drawing enormous crowds, including three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in July that reportedly generated more than $42 million.

Why not Miley Cyrus or Justin Bieber?

Both Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were reportedly considered for the coveted halftime slot.

Bieber has had a major year, with performances at Coachella and the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show helping keep him in the spotlight. His Coachella appearances also sparked renewed interest in his older hits, proving that nostalgia can still send songs climbing the charts.

Cyrus has also been making headlines, celebrating 20 years since her breakthrough as Hannah Montana, releasing her tenth album, Bass Persuades, and returning to the stage for two headline shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Either artist would have brought plenty of star power to the Super Bowl. However, reports suggest Jay-Z ultimately emerged as the preferred choice.

The final word

For now, Jay-Z's reported selection remains unconfirmed. But with his anniversary celebrations underway and two Los Angeles shows on the calendar just months before the Super Bowl, the timing certainly makes sense.

If the reports are accurate, the man responsible for helping bring some of music's biggest stars to the Super Bowl will finally get his own moment in the spotlight.

And while Bieber and Cyrus fans may be disappointed, a Jay-Z-led halftime show could still deliver decades of hits, unexpected collaborations and plenty of star power.

Super Bowl LXI takes place February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.