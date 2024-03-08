Brought to you by:

Get ready to paint the town green with Tipsy O’Kool’s shenanigans! He’s at it again, hiding a pot of gold somewhere in Simcoe County. If you’re lucky enough to find it, you’ll be dancing a jig with $1,000 in your pocket!

Tune in to Kool FM this coming Friday March 15th, just before St. Patrick’s Day, for a sham-rockin’ good time! From 6am to 6pm, or until some lucky leprechaun snags the loot, Tipsy O’Kool will be rhyming off clues faster than you can say “Leprechaun Leap.”

Catch each clever clue as it’s aired and put on your thinking cap to crack the riddle! Dial up 705-727-1075 and be the correct caller(s) to claim your rightful treasure if you know where he’s hidden his gold!

May the luck of the Irish be with you as you embark on this quest for Kool FM’s Pot of Gold, brought to you by McFinn’s Traditional Irish Pub, Barrie’s newest Irish, Pub 31 Bayfield Street in Barrie – and only on Barrie’s Best Mix 107-5 Kool FM.

Get your green on and let the hunt begin!

Contest Rules:

The Pot of Gold Contest is open to any resident of Simcoe County over the age of 18,

KOOL FM will provide one clue every hour (although we’ll play it twice) between 6 am-6 pm on Friday, March 15th, 2024

After the clue is provided the phone lines 705-727-1075, will open up and the first 2 callers will be allowed to make a guess as to where the virtual pot of gold is hidden.

All guesses must be specific, there is only 1 acceptable answer.

If no one guesses the specific location then the guessing is over until the next clue is revealed.

Once the pot of gold has been found the contest is over.

KOOL FM is not responsible for a listener’s inability to reach the stations due to service interruption, technical problems, dropped calls, the failure of telephone or electronic equipment, poor/slow internet connection, or the inability of a listener to contact KOOL FM for any reason whatsoever.

Decisions of KOOL FM are final and cannot be challenged.