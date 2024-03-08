Kool FM’s Pot of Gold
BARRIE’S FAVOURITE LEPRECHAUN, TIPSY O’KOOL IS BACK WITH ANOTHER POT OF GOLD, BE THE FIRST TO FIND WHERE IT IS AND YOU'LL WIN THE GOLD INSIDE!
Brought to you by:
Get ready to paint the town green with Tipsy O’Kool’s shenanigans! He’s at it again, hiding a pot of gold somewhere in Simcoe County. If you’re lucky enough to find it, you’ll be dancing a jig with $1,000 in your pocket!
Tune in to Kool FM this coming Friday March 15th, just before St. Patrick’s Day, for a sham-rockin’ good time! From 6am to 6pm, or until some lucky leprechaun snags the loot, Tipsy O’Kool will be rhyming off clues faster than you can say “Leprechaun Leap.”
Catch each clever clue as it’s aired and put on your thinking cap to crack the riddle! Dial up 705-727-1075 and be the correct caller(s) to claim your rightful treasure if you know where he’s hidden his gold!
May the luck of the Irish be with you as you embark on this quest for Kool FM’s Pot of Gold, brought to you by McFinn’s Traditional Irish Pub, Barrie’s newest Irish, Pub 31 Bayfield Street in Barrie – and only on Barrie’s Best Mix 107-5 Kool FM.
Get your green on and let the hunt begin!