Want to Live Longer? This Surprisingly Stressful Career Could Help!

When you think of jobs that might help you live longer, running your own business probably isn't the first one that comes to mind.

Long hours, financial uncertainty, stress and wondering whether anyone is actually going to pay that invoice don't exactly scream longevity.

But new research suggests entrepreneurs may actually have a lower risk of dying prematurely than people who spend their careers working for someone else.

Researchers from the Stevens Institute of Technology found that people who started their own businesses had a 10 per cent lower risk of premature death, even after accounting for factors including age, income, education and wealth.

So why would one of the more stressful career choices potentially be associated with a longer life?

Researchers believe autonomy may be an important part of the answer.

Entrepreneurs generally have more control over how they work, what they work on and the direction of their careers. They're also more likely to be pursuing an idea or business they genuinely care about.

That sense of independence and purpose may help offset some of the obvious downsides of entrepreneurship, including long hours, financial risk and the uncertainty of not knowing whether all that work will eventually pay off.

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The researchers also found that entrepreneurs reported lower levels of depression and loneliness compared with people who worked for others. Both are important because better mental well-being has been associated with better overall health and longevity.

But there was an interesting catch.

The strongest longevity benefit appeared among “opportunity-driven entrepreneurs.”

Those are people who started businesses because they spotted an opportunity, wanted to create something new or were passionate about an idea.

People who became self-employed mainly out of necessity, such as after losing a job or struggling financially, didn't experience the same longevity advantage.

That suggests simply quitting your job tomorrow and opening an Etsy store isn't necessarily the secret to living to 100.

Instead, researchers believe it could be the combination of purpose, independence and having greater control over your own life that makes the difference.

So apparently the secret to a longer life might not be working LESS.

It might be working for someone you actually like.

And for some people, that person is themselves.

Although if your boss is you, there's one unfortunate downside: You can no longer complain about management.