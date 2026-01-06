National Cuddle Up Day: Why January 6 Is the Coziest Day of the Year

Each year on January 6, National Cuddle Up Day gives us the perfect excuse to slow down, stay warm, and lean into something we could probably all use a little more of cuddling.

January is often one of the coldest, darkest months of the year, and whether it’s a full on three dog night or just slightly chilly, there’s something comforting about snuggling up with someone you love. Bonus Cuddling doesn’t just feel good it’s actually really good for you.

The Health Benefits of Cuddling

Cuddling releases oxytocin, often called the love hormone. It’s responsible for those warm, fuzzy feelings, but it also comes with some pretty impressive health perks.

Oxytocin can help

Reduce stress and anxiety

Lower blood pressure

Ease aches and pains

Support heart health

So when the cold weather has your muscles stiff and your mood feeling a little blah, a good cuddle might be exactly what the doctor ordered and best of all, it’s free.

Cuddling Is Communication

Communication isn’t just texts, emails, or conversations. Physical touch plays a big role in how we connect. Cuddling can communicate trust, safety, reassurance, and commitment whether it’s with a partner, a friend, or even your pet.

And yes, pet cuddles absolutely count. Snuggling with a dog or cat offers many of the same emotional benefits and strengthens that human animal bond we all cherish.

A Little Boost for Your Brain

Cuddling can also release dopamine, which helps stimulate pleasure and motivation. Dopamine plays a role in memory and focus too so cuddling might actually help clear your head and reset your mindset during a busy or stressful day.

No Cuddle Buddy No Problem

If you don’t have someone to cuddle up with today, don’t worry you still have options. Massage therapy has been shown to provide similar benefits, including stress relief and muscle relaxation. It’s another great way to take care of yourself during the winter months.

How to Celebrate National Cuddle Up Day

Schedule a cuddle session with someone you love

Invite your pet up on the couch for a snuggle

Book a massage

Wrap yourself in a cozy blanket with a good book or movie

Before you cuddle, take a moment to check in with yourself. How’s your mood Any aches or pains Afterward, see if you notice a difference. Chances are, you’ll feel a little lighter, warmer, and calmer.