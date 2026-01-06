National Cuddle Up Day: Why January 6 Is the Coziest Day of the Year
Each year on January 6, National Cuddle Up Day gives us the perfect excuse to slow down, stay warm, and lean into something we could probably all use a little more of cuddling.
January is often one of the coldest, darkest months of the year, and whether it’s a full on three dog night or just slightly chilly, there’s something comforting about snuggling up with someone you love. Bonus Cuddling doesn’t just feel good it’s actually really good for you.
The Health Benefits of Cuddling
Cuddling releases oxytocin, often called the love hormone. It’s responsible for those warm, fuzzy feelings, but it also comes with some pretty impressive health perks.
Oxytocin can help
Reduce stress and anxiety
Lower blood pressure
Ease aches and pains
Support heart health
So when the cold weather has your muscles stiff and your mood feeling a little blah, a good cuddle might be exactly what the doctor ordered and best of all, it’s free.
Cuddling Is Communication
Communication isn’t just texts, emails, or conversations. Physical touch plays a big role in how we connect. Cuddling can communicate trust, safety, reassurance, and commitment whether it’s with a partner, a friend, or even your pet.
And yes, pet cuddles absolutely count. Snuggling with a dog or cat offers many of the same emotional benefits and strengthens that human animal bond we all cherish.
A Little Boost for Your Brain
Cuddling can also release dopamine, which helps stimulate pleasure and motivation. Dopamine plays a role in memory and focus too so cuddling might actually help clear your head and reset your mindset during a busy or stressful day.
No Cuddle Buddy No Problem
If you don’t have someone to cuddle up with today, don’t worry you still have options. Massage therapy has been shown to provide similar benefits, including stress relief and muscle relaxation. It’s another great way to take care of yourself during the winter months.
How to Celebrate National Cuddle Up Day
Schedule a cuddle session with someone you love
Invite your pet up on the couch for a snuggle
Book a massage
Wrap yourself in a cozy blanket with a good book or movie
Before you cuddle, take a moment to check in with yourself. How’s your mood Any aches or pains Afterward, see if you notice a difference. Chances are, you’ll feel a little lighter, warmer, and calmer.
