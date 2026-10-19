Need something new to watch this week? We've got murder mysteries, romance, ghosts, food and hockey.

Basically, the Canadian streaming starter pack.

🔎 Yaga – Friday on Crave

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is back on Crave in a brand-new series. Yaga follows a private investigator who arrives in a coastal town to investigate the disappearance of the young heir to a powerful fishing empire. The cast includes Noah Reid, Hudson Williams and Carrie-Anne Moss. So if you've been suffering from Hudson Williams withdrawal since Heated Rivalry, your prescription arrives Friday.

❤️ Nobody Wants This – Season 3 – Thursday on Netflix

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are back as Joanne and Noah, and their relationship is moving to the next level. Of course, it won't be easy. There's sibling drama, meddling mothers and one major leap of faith. Season 3 arrives Thursday on Netflix. Because apparently watching attractive people struggle with relationships is much more enjoyable than dealing with our own.

👻 Snooki: The Paranormal Rookie – Friday on Crave

Yes.

Snooki is hunting ghosts now. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi explores her apparent psychic abilities while investigating paranormal activity at locations including a church, tavern and mill in a village near Peterborough, Ontario. Snooki: The Paranormal Rookie starts Friday on Crave. We've officially come a long way from Jersey Shore.

👩‍🍳 Top Chef Canada – Season 13 – Tuesday

Gym. Tan. Laundry. Ghosts.

Foodies, your show is back.

Season 13 of Top Chef Canada features 12 professional chefs battling for the title of Canada's Top Chef. This season also includes three returning competitors looking for redemption. It starts tomorrow. Nothing makes eating toast on your couch more humbling than watching someone make a five-course meal from a turnip.

🏒 Hometown Giants – Streaming Now on Prime Video And finally, one for hockey fans.

Hometown Giants follows Michael Bublé and Drew Scott as they try to help restore the Vancouver Giants junior hockey team to its former glory.

The Giants haven't won a championship since 2007. It's streaming now on Prime Video. So yes, Michael Bublé has gone from Christmas music to fixing hockey teams.

At this point, just give the man the Leafs and see what happens.