Office Space Actor Richard Riehle Dies at 78

Veteran character actor Richard Riehle, who appeared in hundreds of movies and TV shows during a career spanning nearly five decades, has died.

He was 78 years old.

Friends of the actor told TMZ that Riehle died of natural causes on October 15.

Even if his name isn't immediately familiar, there's a VERY good chance you've seen his face.

Riehle accumulated more than 400 acting credits throughout his career.

His movie appearances included Casino, Glory, The Fugitive, Fried Green Tomatoes, and The Man from Earth.

On television, he appeared in shows including Modern Family, The Middle, The West Wing, Barry and Grounded for Life.

But many people will remember him best as Tom Smykowski in the 1999 cult comedy Office Space.

He's the increasingly desperate employee behind the unforgettable “Jump to Conclusions” mat idea.

Riehle also appeared in Bridesmaids as mechanic Bill Cozbi, who quickly clarifies:

“With a Z. Different guy.”

He played Principal Ed Rooney in the short-lived Ferris Bueller television series and provided the voice of Bumi in The Legend of Korra.

And there's another role you may recognize him from without realizing it.

Santa Claus.

Riehle played Santa in 11 different projects over the years, including episodes of Two and a Half Men and The League, along with A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas and several Hallmark productions.

With more than 400 credits, Riehle was one of those actors who could instantly make you say:

“WAIT… I know that guy!” And chances are, you absolutely did.