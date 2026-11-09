Olivia Rodrigo Has Released Her First-Ever Christmas Song, and It Comes With a Very Festive Family Introduction!

Move over, Mariah Carey! Olivia Rodrigo is officially getting into the Christmas spirit, and she's bringing a little awkward family-meeting anxiety along with her.

The pop superstar has released her first-ever original holiday song, called Take Me Home (4 Christmas), and it comes with a pretty entertaining music video featuring some familiar faces.

The song is all about that nerve-wracking moment when you're ready to meet your partner's family for the first time over the holidays. You know, trying to make a good impression, hoping everyone likes you, and wondering what you've gotten yourself into!

The track was co-written with her longtime collaborator Dan Nigro and songwriter Amy Allen. Musically, it's a little different from the emotional heartbreak anthems we're used to hearing from Olivia. It has an upbeat, danceable feel that gives it a fun, slightly chaotic holiday energy.

And the music video might be even better than the song itself!

Olivia stars alongside Saturday Night Live cast member Ben Marshall, who plays her boyfriend, and Cynthia Nixon, best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, who takes on the role of his mom.

Apparently, Olivia is a big Sex and the City fan, so getting Cynthia Nixon involved is a pretty exciting full-circle moment.

In the video, Olivia imagines what it would be like to spend Christmas with her boyfriend's family. We see her participating in family games, making gingerbread houses, helping prepare Christmas dinner and doing just about everything she can to win everyone over. There's even an awkward underwear encounter with her future mother-in-law!

It's certainly not your traditional Christmas carol, but maybe that's exactly what your holiday playlist needs. After all, not every Christmas song has to be about snow, sleigh rides and mistletoe.

You can check out Olivia's new music video and decide for yourself whether it deserves a permanent spot on your Christmas playlist!