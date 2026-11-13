🎁 Oprah's Favourite Things Are Back… And Apparently, We're All Rich This Christmas! 😂

Oprah Winfrey has released her 30th annual Favourite Things holiday gift guide, featuring 79 gifts ranging from affordable stocking stuffers to luxury items that cost more than my monthly mortgage payment!

And this year's list has some pretty interesting surprises!

Here are a few of Oprah's picks, with prices in U.S. dollars:

$26 lip gloss: Created by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who's worked with Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa. Because apparently my $8 drugstore lip gloss isn't living up to its potential.



Created by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who's worked with Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa. Because apparently my $8 drugstore lip gloss isn't living up to its potential. $30 white shirt: Oprah found her favourite button-down on Amazon! Finally, something on this list I can afford without applying for financing.



Oprah found her favourite button-down on Amazon! Finally, something on this list I can afford without applying for financing. $70 ruby slippers: Inspired by The Wizard of Oz. Perfect for clicking your heels together and wishing you could afford groceries.



Inspired by The Wizard of Oz. Perfect for clicking your heels together and wishing you could afford groceries. $140 coconut cake: The famous cake Tom Cruise reportedly sends his celebrity friends every Christmas. For $140, that cake better come with Tom Cruise himself!



The famous cake Tom Cruise reportedly sends his celebrity friends every Christmas. For $140, that cake better come with Tom Cruise himself! $149 personal cooling fan: Oprah recommends the Shark ChillPill, especially for women dealing with hot flashes. Finally, a Christmas gift for those of us who are freezing one minute and spontaneously combusting the next!



Oprah recommends the Shark ChillPill, especially for women dealing with hot flashes. Finally, a Christmas gift for those of us who are freezing one minute and spontaneously combusting the next! $250 gift basket: From Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever. It includes spreads, chocolates, teas and a candle. Basically, a very fancy way to say, "I didn't know what to get you."



From Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever. It includes spreads, chocolates, teas and a candle. Basically, a very fancy way to say, "I didn't know what to get you." $795 coffee machine: Because apparently spending $7 at Starbucks every morning wasn't expensive enough.



Because apparently spending $7 at Starbucks every morning wasn't expensive enough. $980 Louis Vuitton lip pencil collection: Yes, nearly a THOUSAND DOLLARS for lip pencils and a designer case. For that price, my lips better look 25 again!



Yes, nearly a THOUSAND DOLLARS for lip pencils and a designer case. For that price, my lips better look 25 again! $1,999 foldable iPhone: Perfect for the person who has everything, including a very generous credit limit.



Perfect for the person who has everything, including a very generous credit limit. A luxury mattress listed at $2,208: Because Oprah believes in a good night's sleep. And at that price, I'd better wake up eight hours younger with a smaller waist!

And here's something fun: Oprah surprised 120 caregivers with gifts from her Favourite Things collection during a special episode of her podcast, bringing back that famous giveaway excitement! Oprah Daily+2

But I think Oprah and I have VERY different definitions of favourite things.

Oprah's Favourite Things: Designer shoes, luxury skincare, expensive electronics and fancy mattresses.

My Favourite Things at 45: Stretchy pants, a heating pad, a bra that doesn't stab me, eight hours of uninterrupted sleep and a teenager who puts his dishes in the dishwasher!

And if someone could throw in a Costco gift card and a grocery bill under $100…

🎶 YOU GET A CAR! YOU GET A CAR! EVERYBODY GETS A CAR! 😂