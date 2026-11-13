13% of People Admit They're Not Very Smart… The Rest Might Be Lying! 😂🧠

Here's a question that could make things VERY awkward this morning…

Do you think you're smarter than the average person?

A psychic is claiming that people born in FIVE particular months are naturally more intelligent.

Those months are January, February, March, September, and November!

Now, there's no credible scientific evidence that your birth month determines your intelligence, but if you were born in one of those months, congratulations! You have something new to brag about at Thanksgiving dinner!

Meanwhile, an online Reddit poll asked people to rate their OWN intelligence.

Here's what they said:

8% think they're extremely intelligent.

37% believe they're above average.

43% consider themselves average.

9% admit they're below average.

4% say they're WAY below average.

So, roughly 88% believe they're at least average intelligence! And 13% admitted they're below average. Now, this wasn't an actual intelligence test. It was just people rating themselves.

Which makes me wonder… are the 13% who admitted they're not that smart actually the SMARTEST ones because they're self-aware?!

RELATED: 10 Signs Someone Is Smarter Than They Let On (And It's Not Because They Keep Telling You!)

One person commented that they have a PhD and STILL feel like a moron.

And honestly, I get it!

I can remember every word to a Britney Spears song from 2001, but I can't remember why I walked into the kitchen!

I can raise two teenage boys, pay bills and hold down a job…

But I still have to Google how long to boil an egg!

And let's be honest, we've all met someone who thinks they're a genius…

Usually they're driving 90 in the passing lane on Highway 400!