Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

THE MOST PLAYED-OUT HALLOWEEN COSTUME IS… “SEXY” ANYTHING 🎃

Lifestyle
Published October 6, 2026
By Charlie

Bad news if you were planning to be a Sexy Traffic Cone this Halloween.

A new survey asked people which Halloween costumes desperately need to be retired, and the number-one answer was:

The sexy version of… literally anything.

29% say we've had enough of Sexy Nurses, Sexy Cops, Sexy Cats, Sexy Witches...

At this point, I'm waiting for Sexy Costco Executive Member.

Coming in second: Pirates, with 25%.

Apparently we've finally reached our national limit of drunk men yelling “ARRRR!” at house parties.

And 22% want The Joker retired.

Other costumes people are sick of include:

Cowboys and cowgirls, Harley Quinn, hippies, Minions, mimes and Where's Waldo.

Although if you're over 40, the scariest costume is probably just:

“Woman who sneezed without crossing her legs.”

Adults may also be losing interest in costumes altogether. Only 24% say they're planning to dress up this year, even though 68% believe you're never too old for Halloween.

And I agree.

You're never too old to dress up.

You're just old enough to realize that Sexy Nurse costume doesn't come with enough lower-back support.

RELATED: 🍁 11 Hilarious Halloween Costumes for Menopausal & Tired Canadian Moms

👻 Funny & Clever Halloween Costumes

  1. Costco Receipt
    Wear a giant receipt down your body. Make it approximately nine feet long, because accuracy matters.
  2. Low Battery
    Red battery icon at 2%. Spend the entire party telling people, “I can’t stay long.”
  3. Your Screen Time Report
    “Average: 8 hrs 47 mins.” Horrifying.
  4. Facebook Marketplace Seller
    Carry random junk and wear a sign: “YES, IT’S STILL AVAILABLE.”
  5. Facebook Marketplace Buyer
    Your shirt says: “Will you take $4 and deliver it to Sudbury?”
  6. Emotional Support Stanley Cup
    Carry your giant tumbler everywhere. Refuse to make eye contact without sipping.
  7. The Group Chat
    Cover yourself in text bubbles: “OMG.” “WHAT?” “Who told you?” “DELETE THAT.”
  8. A Walking Red Flag 🚩
    Dress entirely in red and attach little flags: “Still talks to ex.” “Never replaces toilet paper.” “Has a podcast.”
  9. Human CAPTCHA
    Cover yourself with pictures of traffic lights and crosswalks. Ask everyone to prove they're human.
  10. Amazon Package
    Cardboard box costume labelled: “Ordered at 11:47 p.m. after two glasses of wine.”
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close