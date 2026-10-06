THE MOST PLAYED-OUT HALLOWEEN COSTUME IS… “SEXY” ANYTHING 🎃
Bad news if you were planning to be a Sexy Traffic Cone this Halloween.
A new survey asked people which Halloween costumes desperately need to be retired, and the number-one answer was:
The sexy version of… literally anything.
29% say we've had enough of Sexy Nurses, Sexy Cops, Sexy Cats, Sexy Witches...
At this point, I'm waiting for Sexy Costco Executive Member.
Coming in second: Pirates, with 25%.
Apparently we've finally reached our national limit of drunk men yelling “ARRRR!” at house parties.
And 22% want The Joker retired.
Other costumes people are sick of include:
Cowboys and cowgirls, Harley Quinn, hippies, Minions, mimes and Where's Waldo.
Although if you're over 40, the scariest costume is probably just:
“Woman who sneezed without crossing her legs.”
Adults may also be losing interest in costumes altogether. Only 24% say they're planning to dress up this year, even though 68% believe you're never too old for Halloween.
And I agree.
You're never too old to dress up.
You're just old enough to realize that Sexy Nurse costume doesn't come with enough lower-back support.
RELATED: 🍁 11 Hilarious Halloween Costumes for Menopausal & Tired Canadian Moms
👻 Funny & Clever Halloween Costumes
- Costco Receipt
Wear a giant receipt down your body. Make it approximately nine feet long, because accuracy matters.
- Low Battery
Red battery icon at 2%. Spend the entire party telling people, “I can’t stay long.”
- Your Screen Time Report
“Average: 8 hrs 47 mins.” Horrifying.
- Facebook Marketplace Seller
Carry random junk and wear a sign: “YES, IT’S STILL AVAILABLE.”
- Facebook Marketplace Buyer
Your shirt says: “Will you take $4 and deliver it to Sudbury?”
- Emotional Support Stanley Cup
Carry your giant tumbler everywhere. Refuse to make eye contact without sipping.
- The Group Chat
Cover yourself in text bubbles: “OMG.” “WHAT?” “Who told you?” “DELETE THAT.”
- A Walking Red Flag 🚩
Dress entirely in red and attach little flags: “Still talks to ex.” “Never replaces toilet paper.” “Has a podcast.”
- Human CAPTCHA
Cover yourself with pictures of traffic lights and crosswalks. Ask everyone to prove they're human.
- Amazon Package
Cardboard box costume labelled: “Ordered at 11:47 p.m. after two glasses of wine.”
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