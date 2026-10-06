THE MOST PLAYED-OUT HALLOWEEN COSTUME IS… “SEXY” ANYTHING 🎃

Bad news if you were planning to be a Sexy Traffic Cone this Halloween.

A new survey asked people which Halloween costumes desperately need to be retired, and the number-one answer was:

The sexy version of… literally anything.

29% say we've had enough of Sexy Nurses, Sexy Cops, Sexy Cats, Sexy Witches...

At this point, I'm waiting for Sexy Costco Executive Member.

Coming in second: Pirates, with 25%.

Apparently we've finally reached our national limit of drunk men yelling “ARRRR!” at house parties.

And 22% want The Joker retired.

Other costumes people are sick of include:

Cowboys and cowgirls, Harley Quinn, hippies, Minions, mimes and Where's Waldo.

Although if you're over 40, the scariest costume is probably just:

“Woman who sneezed without crossing her legs.”

Adults may also be losing interest in costumes altogether. Only 24% say they're planning to dress up this year, even though 68% believe you're never too old for Halloween.

And I agree.

You're never too old to dress up.

You're just old enough to realize that Sexy Nurse costume doesn't come with enough lower-back support.

RELATED: 🍁 11 Hilarious Halloween Costumes for Menopausal & Tired Canadian Moms

👻 Funny & Clever Halloween Costumes

Costco Receipt

Wear a giant receipt down your body. Make it approximately nine feet long, because accuracy matters. Low Battery

Red battery icon at 2%. Spend the entire party telling people, “I can’t stay long.” Your Screen Time Report

“Average: 8 hrs 47 mins.” Horrifying. Facebook Marketplace Seller

Carry random junk and wear a sign: “YES, IT’S STILL AVAILABLE.” Facebook Marketplace Buyer

Your shirt says: “Will you take $4 and deliver it to Sudbury?” Emotional Support Stanley Cup

Carry your giant tumbler everywhere. Refuse to make eye contact without sipping. The Group Chat

Cover yourself in text bubbles: “OMG.” “WHAT?” “Who told you?” “DELETE THAT.” A Walking Red Flag 🚩

Dress entirely in red and attach little flags: “Still talks to ex.” “Never replaces toilet paper.” “Has a podcast.” Human CAPTCHA

Cover yourself with pictures of traffic lights and crosswalks. Ask everyone to prove they're human. Amazon Package

Cardboard box costume labelled: “Ordered at 11:47 p.m. after two glasses of wine.”