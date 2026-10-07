PREGNANCY TESTS RECALLED ACROSS CANADA

This is one recall that could cause a LOT of unnecessary panic.

Health Canada has issued a nationwide recall for certain at-home pregnancy tests because they could potentially give false-positive results.

The recall involves hCG One Step Pregnancy Tests made by Innovacon Inc., including:

Pregnancy Test Device – Model FHC-101

Pregnancy Test Strip – Model FHC-202

The issue is that the tests may detect extremely low levels of hCG, the hormone associated with pregnancy, below the level the tests are supposed to detect.

That means someone who isn't pregnant could potentially get a positive result.

So if you've recently used one of these recalled tests and got a positive result, Health Canada recommends consulting a healthcare professional and confirming the pregnancy with another test.

Because there are very few things in life capable of changing your entire five-year plan in the amount of time it takes to pee on a stick.