New Public Bathroom Windows Turn See-Through If You Light a Cigarette

Privacy has officially left the building

“Smokin’ in the boys’ room” just became a bold life choice.

A shopping mall near Hong Kong is making headlines after installing windows in public bathroom stalls. Yes. Windows. In the stalls. And no, this is not a prank.

Here’s the twist: the glass stays frosted unless you light up a cigarette. The moment smoke is detected, the window turns completely clear, revealing whoever is inside and whatever questionable decisions led them there.

RELATED: Loneliness Is As Bad For Your Health As Smoking 15 Cigarettes A Day

How It Works

Smoking in public bathrooms is still fairly common in parts of China, so the mall decided to get creative instead of just putting up another “No Smoking” sign no one reads.

The stall windows are made with smart glass that reacts to cigarette smoke and heat. If someone lights up, the glass instantly switches from opaque to transparent.

So yes, people can see you smoking.

And yes, they can see… everything else too.

It’s unclear whether vaping triggers the glass as well, but honestly, do you want to be the person who tests it?

It Gets Louder

As if public exposure weren’t enough, the system also blasts an audio warning throughout the bathroom.

The message says:

“This is a public place where smoking is prohibited. For your own health and the health of others, please do not smoke here.”

Nothing like a calm, polite announcement echoing through a bathroom while your stall turns into a display window.

A shopping center in Shenzen, China, is fighting smoking 🚬 in the toilet 🚻 with special doors that turn transparent when smoke 💨 is detected, exposing the person inside. https://t.co/FdMuPXKtPT #China #funny #weirdnews #offbeat #unusual pic.twitter.com/vUCRwqsInX — Spooky (@OddityCentral) January 7, 2026

The Bottom Line

This might be the most aggressive anti-smoking tactic yet. No fines. No security. Just instant shame, visibility, and a loud lecture.

Effective? Probably.

Terrifying? Absolutely.

One thing’s for sure: if you light up in that bathroom, you’re no longer alone. 🚬👀