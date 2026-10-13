RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.

Authorities say Mitte died Monday in Brownsville, Texas.

A local justice of the peace confirmed his death, but a cause has not yet been released. An autopsy is expected to be performed.

Mitte became widely known for playing Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White, on the hit AMC series Breaking Bad.

He appeared throughout nearly all five seasons of the critically acclaimed show.

Like his character, Mitte had cerebral palsy, and he used his growing profile in Hollywood to become a strong advocate for people with disabilities.

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Outside of acting, Mitte worked with several organizations supporting people with disabilities. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

He was also president of the Mitte Foundation, which supported charitable and community programs related to disabilities.

Mitte was 34 years old. A cause of death has not yet been determined.