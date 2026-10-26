Scarborough Ontario Native Famous Voice Actor Dies, Suddenly

Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza, best known as the modern voice behind some of the most iconic Looney Tunes characters, has died suddenly at the age of 46.

Bauza's family announced his death Sunday night on social media, describing his passing as “sudden” and saying more information would be shared at a later time. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Born in Toronto on December 7, 1979, Bauza built an impressive career in animation, becoming one of the industry's most recognizable voice performers.

He was perhaps best known for carrying on the legacy of several beloved Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and Marvin the Martian.

Bauza's career began behind the scenes as a production assistant before he also started doing voice work on the Canadian animated series The Ripping Friends.

He later took over the role of Stimpy in Ren & Stimpy “Adult Party Cartoon”, replacing longtime voice actor Billy West.

From there, Bauza's voice seemed to show up everywhere.

Over the years, he worked on projects connected to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Mario, DC Comics and dozens of other animated television shows, movies and video games.

His work as the Looney Tunes characters also earned him significant recognition. Bauza won an Emmy for his voice work and became an important part of keeping characters that have existed for generations alive for a new audience.

Fans will still have another opportunity to hear his work.

Bauza recorded the Looney Tunes characters for an animated short scheduled to play alongside The Cat in the Hat when the movie arrives in theatres on November 6.

RELATED: Voice Actor, Mark Dodson Best Known for 'Gremlins' and 'Star Wars' Has Died

It's a bittersweet final chapter for a Canadian performer whose voice was heard by millions, even when audiences didn't necessarily know the name of the man behind it.

For a voice actor, that's part of the magic.

Eric Bauza may not always have been the face on the screen, but for millions of fans, he was the voice behind some of animation's most unforgettable faces.